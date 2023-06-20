Students Set World Record With 16-Mile Conga Line Dance

Play

Connecticut high schoolers break conga line world record.

Event organized by Greenwich High School junior, Omar Galal.

$8,500 raised for River House Adult Day Center.

A group of determined high school students from Connecticut embarked on an impressive feat as they danced for nearly 16 miles in a conga line to break a world record and raise funds for an adult day care center. The event, known as Conga4All, was organized by Omar Galal, a junior at Greenwich High School.

Galal led the conga line for an astounding 64 laps around the track at Cardinal Stadium, surpassing the previous Guinness World Record for the longest distance danced in a conga line. The previous record stood at 15.53 miles, achieved by a group in the Netherlands in February 2020.

The Greenwich students' achievement is now being submitted to the Guinness World Records for official recognition. Alongside their record-breaking endeavor, the event successfully raised $8,500 for the River House Adult Day Center, a commendable effort to support the organization's valuable services.

Even after completing the 64th lap, the students' fundraising efforts continue, exemplifying their commitment to making a positive impact in their community. This remarkable display of determination, teamwork, and philanthropy showcases the spirit and drive of these Connecticut high schoolers.