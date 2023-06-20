Washington Enlists Dogs And Cats In Battle Against Rodents

Residents form rat-hunting posse in Washington, D.C.

Dogs swiftly eliminate rats to prevent pain.

"Blue Collar Cats" program matches feral felines for pest control.

As Washington's Adams Morgan neighborhood bustles with revelers on a hot June night, the city's rat population also takes advantage of the bustling streets and discarded food. In response, a group of residents has formed a rat-hunting posse, utilizing their dogs to tackle the growing rodent problem. The District of Columbia consistently ranks among the top five rattiest cities in the US, exacerbated by warmer winters, population growth, and expanded outdoor dining spaces following the pandemic.

The diverse group of hunters, connected through social media, embark on weekly 'ratting' expeditions. Armed with dachshunds, terriers, and sighthounds, they navigate the alleys in search of their quarry. With quick reflexes, the dogs swiftly dispatch the rats, preventing them from feeling any pain.

While scientific data on the effectiveness of ratting is limited, the practice dates back centuries when dogs were used for pest control on farms. With concerns over the harmful effects of poison on other species and the delayed action of snap traps, the use of dogs for rat control is gaining popularity.

Cats also play a role in combating the city's rodent problem. Through the 'Blue Collar Cats' program, feral felines are matched with local businesses, providing both pest control and a friendly presence.

By employing both dogs and cats, the residents of Washington, D.C., are finding innovative ways to address their persistent rat issue, preserving the city's cleanliness and livability.