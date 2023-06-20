language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 20 June 2023

Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 20 June 2023

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:13 PM

Open In App
Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 20 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C.
  • Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 30%, and the chances of rain is 86%.
  • Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:15 PM respectively.

Today at 20 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Faisalabad today

Today 20 June 2023
City Faisalabad
Min Temp (°C) 34°C
Max Temp (°C) 49°C
Min Temp (°F) 94°F
Max Temp (°F) 120°F
Sunrise 05:03 AM
Sunset 07:15 PM
Wind Speed 31 Km/hr
Air Humidity 30%
Chance of Rain 86%
Chance of Snow 0%
Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:15 PM respectively. 3

Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:15 PM respectively.

Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C. 3

Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C.

Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 30%, and the chances of rain is 86%. 3

Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 30%, and the chances of rain is 86%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 30%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,602,323[+0*]

DEATHS

6,892,731[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story

-