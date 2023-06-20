Weather Situation in Faisalabad Today - 20 June 2023

Today temperature in Faisalabad recorded a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C.

Today in Faisalabad experience a air humidity level 30%, and the chances of rain is 86%.

Today in Faisalabad the sunrise and sunset time is 05:03 AM and 07:15 PM respectively.

Today at 20 June 2023, Faisalabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 49°C and a minimum of 34°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Faisalabad today

Today 20 June 2023 City Faisalabad Min Temp (°C) 34°C Max Temp (°C) 49°C Min Temp (°F) 94°F Max Temp (°F) 120°F Sunrise 05:03 AM Sunset 07:15 PM Wind Speed 31 Km/hr Air Humidity 30% Chance of Rain 86% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 30%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.