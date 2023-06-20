Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 20 June 2023

Today temperature in Hyderabad recorded a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 27°C.

Today at 20 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 27°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 20 June 2023 City Hyderabad Min Temp (°C) 27°C Max Temp (°C) 38°C Min Temp (°F) 81°F Max Temp (°F) 100°F Sunrise 05:43 AM Sunset 06:53 PM Wind Speed 26 Km/hr Air Humidity 45% Chance of Rain 79% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 45%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.