Weather Situation in Hyderabad Today - 20 June 2023

Today at 20 June 2023, Hyderabad experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 38°C and a minimum of 27°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Hyderabad today
|Today
|20 June 2023
|City
|Hyderabad
|Min Temp (°C)
|27°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|38°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|81°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|100°F
|Sunrise
|05:43 AM
|Sunset
|06:53 PM
|Wind Speed
|26 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|45%
|Chance of Rain
|79%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 45%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
