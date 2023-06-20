Weather Situation in Lahore Today - 20 June 2023

- Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C.
- Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 27%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
- Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:58 AM and 07:11 PM respectively.
Today at 20 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Lahore today
|Today
|20 June 2023
|City
|Lahore
|Min Temp (°C)
|35°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|48°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|95°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|118°F
|Sunrise
|04:58 AM
|Sunset
|07:11 PM
|Wind Speed
|20 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|27%
|Chance of Rain
|0%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 27%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
