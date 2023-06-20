Weather Situation in Multan Today - 20 June 2023

Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 36°C.

Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 27%, and the chances of rain is 86%.

Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:13 AM and 07:19 PM respectively.

Today at 20 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 36°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Multan today

Today 20 June 2023 City Multan Min Temp (°C) 36°C Max Temp (°C) 47°C Min Temp (°F) 98°F Max Temp (°F) 116°F Sunrise 05:13 AM Sunset 07:19 PM Wind Speed 27 Km/hr Air Humidity 27% Chance of Rain 86% Chance of Snow 0%

3 Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:13 AM and 07:19 PM respectively. 3 Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 36°C. 3 Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 27%, and the chances of rain is 86%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 27%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.