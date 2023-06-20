Weather Situation in Multan Today - 20 June 2023

- Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 36°C.
- Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 27%, and the chances of rain is 86%.
- Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:13 AM and 07:19 PM respectively.
Today at 20 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 36°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Multan today
|Today
|20 June 2023
|City
|Multan
|Min Temp (°C)
|36°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|47°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|98°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|116°F
|Sunrise
|05:13 AM
|Sunset
|07:19 PM
|Wind Speed
|27 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|27%
|Chance of Rain
|86%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 27%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
