Weather Situation in Quetta Today - 20 June 2023

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:14 PM

  • Today temperature in Quetta recorded a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 24°C.
  • Today in Quetta experience a air humidity level 28%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Quetta the sunrise and sunset time is 05:31 AM and 07:37 PM respectively.

Today at 20 June 2023, Quetta experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 24°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Quetta today

Today 20 June 2023
City Quetta
Min Temp (°C) 24°C
Max Temp (°C) 39°C
Min Temp (°F) 74°F
Max Temp (°F) 102°F
Sunrise 05:31 AM
Sunset 07:37 PM
Wind Speed 29 Km/hr
Air Humidity 28%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 28%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

