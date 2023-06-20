Weather Situation in Rawalpindi Today - 20 June 2023

Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C.

Today at 20 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today

Today 20 June 2023 City Rawalpindi Min Temp (°C) 29°C Max Temp (°C) 44°C Min Temp (°F) 84°F Max Temp (°F) 110°F Sunrise 04:58 AM Sunset 07:21 PM Wind Speed 11 Km/hr Air Humidity 34% Chance of Rain 85% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 34%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.