Weather Situation in Rawalpindi Today - 20 June 2023

- Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C.
- Today in Rawalpindi experience a air humidity level 34%, and the chances of rain is 85%.
- Today in Rawalpindi the sunrise and sunset time is 04:58 AM and 07:21 PM respectively.
Today at 20 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today
|Today
|20 June 2023
|City
|Rawalpindi
|Min Temp (°C)
|29°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|44°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|84°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|110°F
|Sunrise
|04:58 AM
|Sunset
|07:21 PM
|Wind Speed
|11 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|34%
|Chance of Rain
|85%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 34%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
