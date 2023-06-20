language: English
Weather Situation in Rawalpindi Today - 20 June 2023

Web Desk 20 Jun , 2023 06:13 PM

  • Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C.
  • Today in Rawalpindi experience a air humidity level 34%, and the chances of rain is 85%.
  • Today in Rawalpindi the sunrise and sunset time is 04:58 AM and 07:21 PM respectively.

Today at 20 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 44°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today

Today 20 June 2023
City Rawalpindi
Min Temp (°C) 29°C
Max Temp (°C) 44°C
Min Temp (°F) 84°F
Max Temp (°F) 110°F
Sunrise 04:58 AM
Sunset 07:21 PM
Wind Speed 11 Km/hr
Air Humidity 34%
Chance of Rain 85%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 34%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

