WhatsApp Enables Muting Of Unknown Callers To Tackle Spam Calls

WhatsApp introduces highly anticipated features eagerly awaited by users.

New features include muting unknown callers and privacy checkup.

Privacy checkup feature allows convenient review of privacy settings.

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging app, has introduced a highly anticipated feature that has been eagerly awaited by numerous users.

Shortly after introducing the option to lock chats in a secure folder for enhanced privacy, WhatsApp has announced two additional features: the capability to mute unknown callers and a privacy checkup feature.

WABetaInfo provided insights into the update, stating: 'Since this is an official announcement, it means these features are now available to everyone on the latest version of the app.

'As a result, it is now possible to find the option to mute unknown callers within the privacy settings screen, making it easier for users to reduce the risk of falling victim to scammers and mute unsolicited unknown calls.'

3 Privacy checkup feature allows convenient review of privacy settings. 3 WhatsApp introduces highly anticipated features eagerly awaited by users. 3 New features include muting unknown callers and privacy checkup.

Additionally, the website mentioned that users can conveniently review their privacy settings by accessing the privacy checkup banner. This new feature assists users in configuring their privacy preferences, allowing them to choose the desired level of protection, all within a unified location.

'By choosing 'Start checkup' within the Privacy settings screen, users will be guided through various privacy layers designed to enhance the privacy and security of their accounts.'

In their official blog post, WhatsApp emphasized the importance of safeguarding private conversations.

The platform expressed its aim to promote secure communication among individuals by encouraging private interactions through WhatsApp messages.

This initiative aimed to create a secure space for individuals to freely express themselves, especially in their interactions with close ones.

These features have also been rolled out to iOS users.



​

