Anett Kontaveit To Step Down After Wimbledon Due To Back Injury

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, who last year attained a career-high ranking of number two, announced her retirement at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury. She will compete in her final match at Wimbledon the following month.

In order to concentrate on the problem, Kontaveit cut her 2022 season short in October and took a second two-month hiatus in February.

'After several doctor's visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,' she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

'This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.

'I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player - to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon.'

Kontaveit, who is currently ranked 79th in the world, lost in the second round of the Australian Open and hasn't competed since losing in the opening round of the French Open in May.

Her highest Grand Slam performance to date was a quarterfinal appearance at Melbourne Park in 2020.

In her breakout 2021 season, Kontaveit won four championships, advanced to the WTA Finals, and achieved world number two status in September at the U.S. Open, where she fell to Serena Williams in the second round.