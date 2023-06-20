Wimbledon 2023: Know Here How Much Prize Money Do Winners Get

Total prize money of $57.29 million was announced for Wimbledon 2023.

The prize money has increased by 11.2% from 2022.

Novak Djokovic received #1.56 million in 2022.

The four Grand Slams, the greatest tennis competitions of the year, not only grant winners a place in tennis history but also substantial financial rewards.

What you need to know about Wimbledon's prize pool is as follows:

What is the total prize fund in 2023?

* The total prize money is a record 44.7 million pounds ($57.29 million).

* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to 'return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (COVID-19) pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.'

How much will men's and women's singles players earn?

* First round: 55,000 pounds

* Second round: 85,000 pounds

* Third round: 131,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 207,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 340,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 600,000 pounds

* Finalist: 1.175 million pounds

* Winner: 2.35 million pounds

How does the winner's prize compare to 2022?

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received 2 million pounds each.

What about other Grand Slams?

* With Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the tenth time and Aryna Sabalenka earning her first major title, the winners of the Australian Open earlier this year were awarded A$2.975 million ($2.05 million).

* At the French Open, Djokovic set a record by winning his 23rd Grand Slam, and Iga Swiatek won her third Roland Garros crown in June. They each received 2.3 million euros ($2.51 million) in prize money.

* Carlos Alcaraz won the U.S. Open last year, becoming the second-youngest player ever to do it at Flushing Meadows, and Swiatek won the women's singles competition. They each received $2.6 million for their efforts.

What is the prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at Wimbledon 2023?

* First round: 13,750 pounds

* Second round: 22,000 pounds

* Third round: 36,250 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 75,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 150,000 pounds

* Finalist: 300,000 pounds

* Winner: 600,000 pounds

What is the prize money on offer in mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2023?

* First round: 4,000 pounds

* Round two: 7,750 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 16,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 32,000 pounds

* Finalist: 64,000 pounds

* Winner: 128,000 pounds

The most anticipated event will kick off on July 3 in London.