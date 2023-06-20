Qatar And UAE Embassies To Resume Duties From Monday: Qatari Foreign Minister

Qatar and UAE embassies will reopen after two years.

The US welcomed the move, calling it an "important step."

The reopening is a significant step forward in resolving the rift.

The respective embassies of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates reopened on Monday to begin operations after the two Gulf governments decided to restore diplomatic ties, according to Qatar's foreign ministry.

The reestablishment of ties comes more than two years after Arab states halted a boycott of Doha that had broken the Western-allied Gulf Arab bloc. It also coincides with a broader regional movement for reconciliation.

The U.S. State Department applauded the restoration of diplomatic connections and the reopening of embassies, describing it as a 'important step' in fostering regional stability.

The two foreign ministers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, spoke on the phone when the two embassies reopened on Monday, according to a statement from the Qatari ministry.

In April, it was announced in the world media that the two Gulf governments were reestablishing diplomatic ties.

3 The reopening is a significant step forward in resolving the rift. 3 Qatar and UAE embassies will reopen after two years. 3 The US welcomed the move, calling it an "important step."

Years of enmity have been waged between Abu Dhabi and Doha over regional clout, Islam's place in politics, and support for pro-democracy movements throughout the Middle East.

A reference to political Islam and allegations that Qatar-sponsored terrorism led Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt to cut all ties with the country in 2017. They also claimed that Qatar had developed deeper links with Iran. Doha refuted the accusations.

After a Saudi-led agreement to end the dispute, Riyadh and Cairo were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021; Bahrain has yet to restore its embassy there.

The mending of ties also followed an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to mend fences after years of animosity that had threatened Gulf instability and fueled the conflict in Yemen.