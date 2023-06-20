Revolution Beauty Group Seeks To Recoup Costs From Former CEO's Alleged Violations

Revolution Beauty Group sued its former CEO Adam Minto.

The company claims Minto caused it to incur “material sums” in costs.

Minto resigned along with Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth.

Adam Minto, the business's founder and former CEO, was handed a letter of claim in May, according to Revolution Beauty Group, which claimed he had violated fiduciary and other obligations. The company said it was seeking to recoup 'material sums' in costs associated with the alleged violations.

Revolution Beauty stated that it had not had a serious response from Minto or his agents and that a deadline of July 7 had been set for a reply.

The retailer of cosmetics and skin care products, Revolution Beauty, based in the UK, stated that it was 'looking to recover material sums relating to the exceptional costs it incurred due to matters alleged,' which caused the audit of the company's full-year results to be delayed and the suspension of its shares from trading.

It did not specify how much money it hoped to recoup.

After the business's auditors questioned its financial records and the company failed to publish its 2022 annual results, the company's shares crashed in August of last year and were halted from trading on September 1.

Concerns that surfaced during the audit were then the subject of an independent investigation, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of Executive Chairman Tom Allsworth and Chief Executive Officer Adam Minto.