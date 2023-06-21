Instagram Now Allows Users To Download Reels

Instagram now allows users to download and share Reels videos, expanding sharing options beyond the app.

The download feature is available for Reels from public accounts, and account owners can choose to disable it.

Instagram's decision to allow reel downloads aims to encourage more content consumption within their platform.

Instagram's decision to introduce the ability to download Reels comes as a belated response to TikTok's long-standing feature, which attracted users who wanted to watch and share short videos with the TikTok watermark outside of the app.

During an Instagram broadcast, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, revealed that users in the United States can now download Reels directly to their device's camera roll. This can be done by tapping the share icon and selecting the Download option.

Mosseri highlighted that the download feature is only available for Reels from public accounts. Additionally, public account owners have the option to disable the download functionality if they prefer.

While Mosseri didn't explicitly mention whether downloaded Reels would have a watermark, the image he shared indicates that downloaded videos will feature an Instagram logo and the account name. It's important to note that Instagram has allowed users to download their own Reels from drafts without including a watermark.

In 2021, Instagram implemented a policy to not promote videos with watermarks, including those from TikTok or other sources. Similarly, YouTube introduced logo-based watermarks on downloaded Shorts, their short video product, in August, to discourage cross-platform sharing.

