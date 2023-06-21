Test To Assess ChatGPT's True Artificial Intelligence

Mustafa Suleyman proposes a "modern Turing test" for evaluating the human-like intelligence of AI chatbots.

The benchmark for this proposed test is the AI chatbot's ability to turn $100,000 into $1 million.

Suleyman questions the relevance of the traditional Turing test in measuring machine intelligence.

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, suggests that AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, should undergo a 'modern Turing test' to evaluate their human-like intelligence.

In this proposed test, the benchmark for evaluating AI chatbots' human-like intelligence would be their ability to transform $100,000 into $1 million.

Suleyman, the CEO and co-founder of Inflection AI and former Head of Applied AI at DeepMind, will soon release a book called 'The Coming Wave: Technology, Power, and the Twenty-first Century's Greatest Dilemma.' The book explores the intricate issues and obstacles presented by technology in today's world.

Bloomberg's report highlights that Mustafa Suleyman questions the relevance of the traditional Turing test in his book. Suleyman raises doubts about whether this test effectively measures the true progress of machine intelligence.

The Turing test, developed by Alan Turing in the 1950s, is designed to assess whether a machine exhibits human-like intelligence. Human evaluators engage in conversations and try to determine if they are interacting with a human or a machine. If the machine successfully convinces the evaluators that it is human, it is considered to have passed the test.

Suleyman recommends a departure from comparing AI's intelligence to that of humans and introduces the concept of 'artificial capable intelligence' (ACI). ACI involves assigning AI bots specific short-term goals and tasks that they can achieve with minimal human intervention. This approach focuses on the AI's ability to accomplish specific objectives rather than replicating human-like intelligence.

To showcase ACI, Suleyman suggests a novel Turing test in which an AI bot is given a $100,000 seed investment and tasked with generating a $1 million return. This test focuses on the AI's capability to achieve a specific financial goal, highlighting its practical application rather than solely assessing human-like intelligence.

The bot's responsibilities in the test include researching e-commerce business ideas, creating a product plan, finding a manufacturer, and achieving successful product sales.

Suleyman is confident that AI will reach this milestone in the next two years.

