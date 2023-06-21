language: English
Ashes 2023: England, Australia Fined For Slow Over Rate

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 04:32 PM

  • Australia and England were fined for slow over rates in first Ashes test.
  • Both teams were docked two World Test Championship points
  • The second Test will begin at the Lord's next week.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that Australia and England have each been docked two World Test Championship points and fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining sluggish over rates during the first Ashes test.

After accounting for time constraints, match referee Andy Pycroft judged that the teams of Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins were two overs short of the mark.

According to the ICC, Cummins and Stokes admitted guilt to the crime and no formal hearing was required.

'In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel... players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,' the ICC said in a statement.

'In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams' points total.'

The first test began on Tuesday at Edgbaston, and Australia's captain Pat Cummins secured a surprising two-wicket victory for his team in an exhilarating finish to a dramatic five-day struggle.

The second Test will begin at the Lord's next week.

