Adipurush Box Office: Prabhas Starrer Slumps Further On Day 5

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh and directed by Om Raut, experienced a significant drop in collections on its fifth day of release. The film's Hindi version earned approximately Rs 5 - 5.50 crores nett on its fifth day, bringing the total to Rs 113.5 crores nett. Given the current pace, reaching Rs 140 crores nett seems to be a slow crawl, and hitting the Rs 150 crore mark would be a stroke of luck.

Although Adipurush had a solid opening weekend at the box office, the weekdays have seen catastrophic drops in collections. The Hindi version accumulated around Rs 101 crores nett over the weekend, which is an impressive three-day total. Considering that the film had a limited release in the southern states with regional-specific dubs, the numbers become even more appealing as the actual value would have been around 10-15 percent higher. However, the film's poor trending over the weekend sealed its fate, and the collections on weekdays have further contributed to its decline. It's worth noting that external factors helped boost the weekend collections, and without them, the numbers would have been significantly lower.

In terms of worldwide box office collections across all languages, Adipurush is expected to cross Rs 300 crores tomorrow, on its sixth day, although it could have achieved this milestone by the third day if the word of mouth had been favorable. The potential of a story based on Ramayana is immense, but this film has been restricted to under Rs 400 crores worldwide gross. Adipurush may end up as the third highest-grossing Indian film of the year, worldwide, following Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2, based on its current trend. Even in the best-case scenario, it will fall below Pathaan.

Here are the day-wise nett Hindi collections of Adipurush in India:

Day 1: Rs 34 crores

Day 2: Rs 33 crores

Day 3: Rs 34 crores

Day 4: Rs 7.5 crores

Day 5: Rs 5 - 5.5 crores

The total after 5 days in Hindi in India is Rs 113.5 crores nett.