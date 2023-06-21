Ali Abbas Zafar Opens Up About Delayed Katrina Kaif-led Action Film

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif have had a successful collaboration since 2011.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif have had a successful collaboration since 2011 when Zafar made his directorial debut with 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.' Their partnership has resulted in hit films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat,' and it's evident that they share a warm bond. Fans were thrilled when reports of their reunion for another film, an actioner titled 'Super Soldier,' began circulating. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the actors' busy schedules, the project had to be delayed.

Addressing the situation in a recent interview with News 18, Zafar revealed that 'Super Soldier' has been pushed for a later release but assured fans that it has not been shelved. He explained that the film was initially supposed to start shooting earlier, but Katrina became occupied with the filming of 'Tiger 3,' and then the pandemic disrupted their plans. Zafar expressed his enthusiasm for the project and stated, 'That film is very much happening, but I'm waiting for the right time to make it. Right now, I'm also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space, and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors.'

She has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. Her highly anticipated film, 'Tiger 3,' co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, is expected to be one of the year's biggest releases. Additionally, it has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief cameo appearance as his character from 'Pathaan.' Apart from 'Tiger 3,' Katrina will be working on 'Merry Christmas,' directed by Sriram Raghavan and featuring Vijay Sethupathi.

Although fans will have to wait a little longer for the release of 'Super Soldier,' they can still look forward to Katrina Kaif's impressive lineup of films, which promise to deliver entertainment and excitement.