Alia-Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 Teaser Highlights

The long-awaited teaser for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was unveiled today. The film marks Karan Johar's comeback to directing after 7 years, as well as Ranveer and Alia's first on-screen collaboration since Gully Boy. Veteran performers Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan also appear in the film. Shah Rukh Khan finally presented the grand trailer today, and it promises pure entertainment.

5 finest Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser moments

The teaser has the perfect balance of romance, drama, and emotions. The trailer had no dialogue but was set to the melodic melody of Tum Kya Mile, which encapsulates the soul of Rocky and Rani's love story.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's snow romance

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot a portion of this film in Kashmir, and the trailer shows off the stunning setting. Alia and Ranveer look amazing as they dance among the snow-capped mountains and picturesque scenery. The chemistry of the lead couple has taken our breath away!

The electric chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

So far, we've only seen Ranveer and Alia's hot chemistry in the film's posters, but the teaser shows more of their off-the-charts chemistry. We couldn't keep our gaze away from Ranveer and Alia, especially in this shot!

Emotional family moments between Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

We see Ranveer and Alia have some emotional moments with their family near the end of the teaser. Dharmendra and Ranveer Singh have a sensitive moment, while Alia Bhatt is seen crying while hugging Shabana Azmi.

Durga Puja festival

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser contains numerous glimpses of Durga Puja celebrations. We see Alia and Ranveer's energetic dance near the conclusion of the teaser, and while it is only a brief glimpse, we can't wait to see more!

Alia's and Ranveer's adaptability

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani clearly has a lot more to offer than Rocky and Rani's relationship! In this frame, we see Ranveer and Alia's characters arguing, and Ranveer appears enraged. The picture will undoubtedly generate magic when combined with drama, romance, and the appropriate emotions.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta for Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions, is planned to enter theaters on July 28, 2023.