Anupam Kher Vows To Launch Satish Kaushik's Daughter Vanshika In Films

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, known for his active presence on social media, recently shared a heartwarming video featuring Vanshika, the daughter of his late friend, actor Satish Kaushik. Since Satish's sudden demise earlier this year, Kher has been spending time with Vanshika, and their bond was evident in the video. The clip captures their candid conversation, where they discussed various aspects of Vanshika's life.

In the video, Anupam affectionately addressed Vanshika as a 'princess' and inquired about her daily routine, hobbies, favorite songs, aspirations, and her memories of her father. Vanshika revealed that she enjoys spending time with her mother at home and expressed her love for Taylor Swift's music. In fact, she even sang one of Swift's songs during the conversation. While chatting, Anupam asked Vanshika if she aspires to become an actor in the future. Although she wasn't sure, Anupam made a heartfelt promise, saying that if she ever decides to pursue acting, he would personally train and launch her in a film. Vanshika giggled in response, appreciating the offer.

Last week my dearest darling #VanshikaKaushik came to meet me at my office at @actorprepares. We talked about millions of things. Like school, studies, being an actor, make up, hairstyles, @taylorswift and of course her papa and my dearest friend #Satish. We could have spoken for… pic.twitter.com/rUNp6OKft9 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 20, 2023

However, Anupam also emphasized the importance of education and encouraged Vanshika to focus on her studies for now. Despite her father's absence, Vanshika spoke fondly of him, mentioning the bedtime stories he used to tell her. She also mentioned her upcoming 11th birthday on July 15 and expressed her desire for Anupam to attend the celebration. In response, Anupam promised to host a party for her.

Anupam took to Twitter to share the video, accompanied by a heartfelt note. He expressed his love for Vanshika and the deep bond they share. He praised her intelligence and beauty, mentioning how much he learns from her. Anupam's post touched the hearts of netizens who flooded the comments section with love and admiration. Many praised Anupam's kind gesture and expressed their belief that Vanshika, once trained by Anupam in his film school, would make her father proud.

The video serves as a heartwarming reminder of the special relationship between Anupam Kher and Vanshika, as well as the love and support they provide each other during difficult times.