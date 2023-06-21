Celebs Who Swear By Yoga: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Anushka Sharma On International Yoga Day 2023

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st, and in honor of this occasion.

Yoga, an ancient Indian practice, is gaining increasing relevance in today's world as more and more people around the globe swear by its ability to enhance both physical and mental well-being. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21st, and in honor of this occasion, let's draw inspiration from some of our favorite Bollywood celebrities who have incorporated yoga into their fitness routines. From Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora, these Bollywood divas serve as role models, encouraging others to embrace yoga as part of their workouts.

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan is an active social media user who frequently shares her yoga journey on Instagram. The mother-of-two never misses her yoga sessions, and her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani, often captures heartwarming moments of Kareena's son Jeh joining her during these sessions. Kareena credits yoga for its postnatal healing benefits and its role in maintaining overall fitness.

Shilpa Shetty



Shilpa Shetty is renowned for her rigorous fitness routine and is undeniably one of Bollywood's fittest celebrities. She exemplifies the benefits of yoga for fitness and well-being through her 'Swasth Raho Mast Raho' yoga videos on Instagram. Shilpa consistently showcases her mastery of various asanas and provides detailed explanations in the captions.

Anushka Sharma



Anushka Sharma is another actress who embraces yoga as part of her fitness routine. On a previous International Yoga Day, she shared her yoga journey through pictures, expressing gratitude for this ancient form of wellness that has supported her throughout different stages of her life.

Alia Bhatt



Despite recently becoming a mother, Alia Bhatt resumed her yoga practice gradually after giving birth in November. With the guidance of her trainer, Anshuka Parwani, she explored aerial yoga and attempted the hammock inversion after 1.5 months post-delivery. Alia attests to the power of yoga, having felt a sense of strength after completing 108 Surya namaskars for the first time.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, known for her perfectly toned body, attributes her fitness not only to a healthy diet but also to her yoga practice. She frequently shares videos and pictures of herself engaging in yoga, emphasizing that it is more than just exercise for her—it is a way of life.

These Bollywood celebrities serve as inspirations for incorporating yoga into one's fitness routine. Their dedication to yoga highlights its numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced practitioner, their journeys can motivate you to explore the transformative power of yoga in your own life.