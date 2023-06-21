Dharmendra Reunites With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Family Wedding

Karan Deol shares heartwarming wedding photos featuring his family

Karan expresses gratitude for the blessings and support from his cherished family

Karan shared unseen photos of the Deol family members

Actor Karan Deol recently shared a series of new wedding day photos on his Instagram. The pictures showcased not only Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya but also included his father Dharmendra, his first wife Prakash Kaur, and siblings Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol. The family members were captured in candid moments, adding warmth and joy to the collection of photos.

In the initial photograph, Karan and Drisha wore smiles as they sat for the traditional wedding rituals. Dharmendra and Prakash, positioned behind them, expressed their joy by placing their hands on the couple's shoulders.

The subsequent image captured Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol, Karan's parents, striking a pose alongside the newlyweds. Following that, several snapshots showcased the extended family members joining in the celebration, including Abhay Deol. The final picture depicted Sunny and Karan standing together, their gazes averted from the camera.

Accompanied by the images, Karan shared a caption in which he expressed his thoughts or feelings about the photos, 'Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness (red heart and folded hands emojis).' Reacting to the pictures, Bobby Deol also posted red heart emojis. One fan wrote, 'Beautiful family and pictures. Congratulations.' A comment also read, 'Wow! Lovely family, congratulations.'

Karan tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18, in a ceremony attended by numerous celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Prem Chopra, and Shatrughan Sinha. The couple later held a reception in the evening, which was graced by famous personalities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma, and Ginni Chatrath.

The wedding ceremony was held at Mumbai's Taj Lands End, where the groom's family made a grand entrance. The bride, Drisha, looked beautiful in a red lehenga adorned with intricate patterns, while the groom opted for an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. Drisha complemented her attire with a mangtika and a gold necklace.

Sunny recently took to Instagram to share the first official wedding photos of the newly married couple. 'Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my bachas (kids). God Bless!' Karan posted a wedding picture and wrote, 'You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!'

3 Karan shared unseen photos of the Deol family members 3 Karan Deol shares heartwarming wedding photos featuring his family 3 Karan expresses gratitude for the blessings and support from his cherished family







