Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Welcome Baby Boy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have become parents to a baby boy.

They got married in 2018.

Shoaib Ibrahim shared the news of their baby's arrival.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a newborn boy. Yes, you read that correctly! The pair, who married on February 22, 2018 in Bhopal, have finally embraced parenting and are overjoyed. For the ignorant, the couple revealed their pregnancy in January 2023, nearly 5 years later. The couple announced their pregnancy by posting images on their social media accounts in which they were dressed completely in white and wore white caps as mom-to-be and dad-to-be.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced on their separate social media accounts today, June 21, that they have welcomed a baby boy into their life. Shoaib Ibrahim shared the wonderful news with their friends and followers, writing, 'Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.' The news comes just a day after Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday, and the parents are overjoyed. Shoaib celebrated his 39th birthday with his family and close friends yesterday, and now they have another reason to rejoice.

Take a look at this post by father Shoaib Ibrahim:

As soon as the announcement was made public, fans and friends began congratulating the couple and showering love on the little munchkin. On a personal level, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love during their time on the show Sasural Simar Ka. The couple married on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal.



