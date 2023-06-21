Jennifer Mistry Relieved As FIR Filed Against TMKOC Producer Asit Modi

The Powai police registered a charge against Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the famous sitcom TMKOC.

The Powai police registered a charge against Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sohail Ramani (Operations Head), and Jatin Bajaj (Executive Producer), on Monday (June 19) evening. They were charged under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC after a complaint was submitted by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in the program, which has been running for 14 years.

Pinkvilla reached out to complainant Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who expressed her thoughts on the FIR filed against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj exclusively. 'I was called to the police station yesterday (Monday, June 19) evening,' the actress explained. I arrived at 7:30 p.m. and stayed until 12:30 a.m. when the FIR was eventually recorded. The cops have informed me that they will contact me if they require additional information in the future. The law will take its course, and I have done everything I could. The FIR was mostly lodged since it had been stalled for several days, which is a big deal.'

Jennifer expresses relief but dissatisfaction.

Jennifer Mistry spoke about her thoughts after being prodded because she was the first to speak out against the creators of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. 'I am at least relieved that action has been taken now,' the 44-year-old said, 'but I am still not happy in that way because this is not something that I wanted.' I didn't want this, but God and the Universe are allowing it to happen, so it had to happen. Let's see, I'm still hoping for the best for everyone in the globe and that everything goes smoothly. I don't want anyone to be punished; I just want everything to go well. 'Humne jo bhi kiya, bhool-chook maaf,'(We apologize for whatever has been done intentionally or unintentionally) is also enough. Why unnecessarily drag the situation? I don't know what God has written for them.'

What happened between Jennifer and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producers?

Jennifer accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment after he made passing remarks like 'Tumhare honth bahut achhe hain,' (Your lips are really lovely), and invited her to his room over drinks. She further claimed that Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj tormented her mentally. Following her, former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja, and former director Malav Rajda spoke out in favor of Jennifer's claims.

