Kangana Ranaut Responds To Elon Musk's Revelation Of Being A PM Modi Fan During Their US Meeting

Kangana Ranaut expresses deep admiration for PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk

Kangana Ranaut appreciates Elon Musk's support for Indian cuisine

Elon Musk openly admits to being a fan of PM Modi in a video shared by Kangana on Instagram

Kangana Ranaut expressed her deep admiration for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, stating that they are two of her most cherished individuals. She further shared a photograph from her meeting with them during her time in the United States.

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to express her admiration for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO and Twitter chief, Elon Musk. She shared a photo featuring both individuals and later posted a video clip in which Elon openly admitted to being a fan of PM Modi. Kangana's Instagram Stories followed the meeting between Elon and the Prime Minister during PM Modi's current visit to the United States.

Actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her fondness for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk as she unveiled a recent photograph of the two together in the United States. The picture captured PM Modi and Elon Musk shaking hands, and Kangana shared her admiration for them in her accompanying caption, 'Elon: 'I am a fan of Modi'. Two of my favourite people... such a lovely morning.'

In an Instagram Stories post, Kangana Ranaut shared a video where Elon Musk expressed his admiration for PM Modi following their meeting in the US. Kangana wrote a caption alongside the video, “How many more reasons to love Elon.”

Kangana Ranaut had previously shown her appreciation for Elon Musk when he responded to a tweet praising Indian cuisine, marking not the first instance of her admiration for the Twitter CEO.

The individual posted an image of their food comprising naan (a traditional bread), a serving of rice, and a flavorful curry. In conjunction with the photo, they tweeted 'I love basic b**** Indian food; it’s so insanely good.'

Elon Musk acknowledged Kangana Ranaut's tweet, affirming her statement with a simple 'True.' In response, Kangana expressed her agreement with Elon's confession about being a fan of PM Modi during their meeting in the US, “How many more reasons will you give us to like you more and more.”

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial debut, 'Emergency,' is set to hit the screens in the near future. The movie delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and showcases Kangana in the lead role, portraying the late political figure. Alongside Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and Shreyas Talpade in significant roles.





3 Elon Musk openly admits to being a fan of PM Modi in a video shared by Kangana on Instagram 3 Kangana Ranaut expresses deep admiration for PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk 3 Kangana Ranaut appreciates Elon Musk's support for Indian cuisine



