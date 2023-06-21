Karan Johar's Special Day At British Parliament

Filmmaker Karan Johar honored at the British Parliament for his contributions to the entertainment industry

Johar expresses gratitude and shares photos of receiving the prestigious award on Instagram

He celebrates his 25th year as a filmmaker and launches the teaser for his upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani"

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, with a remarkable 25-year career as a director in the film industry, recently provided a glimpse of his exceptional experience at the British Parliament. During his visit, he was honored with an award recognizing his significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share two images of himself receiving a prestigious award at the parliament from one of the dignitaries. Expressing gratitude, he felt honored to be recognized with such a significant accolade.

Karan wrote, “Today has been such a special day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester.”

“We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani too!”

He also added, “It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realize that dreams so come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come.”

Dharma Productions, in a tribute to their captain, shared the same photos and expressed their heartfelt sentiments through a poignant caption, “It only gets grander with double the celebration!”

“We’re over the moon to see our captain, @karanjohar honored at the British Parliament in London TODAY for his contribution to the global entertainment industry - celebrating his 25th anniversary year!”

Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' is set to release in cinemas on July 28th.





3 He celebrates his 25th year as a filmmaker and launches the teaser for his upcoming film "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" 3 Filmmaker Karan Johar honored at the British Parliament for his contributions to the entertainment industry 3 Johar expresses gratitude and shares photos of receiving the prestigious award on Instagram



