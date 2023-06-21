Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Prepare For Grand Event Of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set for the highly anticipated release of their next film.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set for the highly anticipated release of their next film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under the banner of Nadiadwala and Grandsons. The film's assets, including the teaser, trailer, and songs, have garnered a positive response so far. With just over a week left until its theatrical release on June 29, 2023, the actors are now gearing up for on-ground promotions to generate more buzz.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Kick Off the Promotional Campaign of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with a Grand Fan Event

The first event for 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, will be held tomorrow, eight days prior to its theatrical release, on June 21, 2023. This event will showcase exclusive content from the film to the audience. The makers have arranged for dancers and performers from across the country, and the dynamic duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will join them in a lively dance performance. The actors will make a grand entrance through a massive white heart, measuring close to 20 feet, adding a stylish and special touch to the event. Lucky fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with their favorite stars during the event. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that this event is a grand success.

Upcoming Movie Projects of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are busy actors with multiple projects in the pipeline. After 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' Kartik Aaryan will be seen in an action film directed by Kabir Khan and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' directed by Anees Bazmee. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is opting for pan-Indian projects and will be seen in 'Game Changer,' directed by S Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. It is yet to be confirmed if the actress will be a part of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

Where and When to Watch 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023. Alongside Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also features Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Rajpal Yadav. While the exact plot details are not known, the film is expected to be an emotional rollercoaster, promising an engaging romantic drama for the audience to enjoy.