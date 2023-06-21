Lakshman Anticipates Kangana Ranaut's Powerful Performance As Sita In Ramayana

Sunil Lahri expresses confidence in Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Sita in "The Incarnation Sita"

Lahri urges respect and preservation of cultural values amidst ongoing criticism of "Adipurush"

Kangana responds to Lahri's comments on Instagram, tagging him in her post

Sunil Lahri, known for his role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, expressed unwavering confidence in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, 'The Incarnation Sita.' In a recent interview, Lahri also urged people to respect and preserve cultural values. Responding to Lahri's comments, Kangana took to Instagram to share her reaction.

Kangana's response comes amidst the ongoing criticism surrounding 'Adipurush,' a contemporary retelling of the revered Hindu epic, Ramayana.

Adipurush has been receiving significant backlash due to its dialogues, informal language, and visual effects. Following the criticism, Manoj Muntashir, co-writer of the film, revealed that the team will make revisions to the script. Prabhas plays the role of Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan appears as Lankesh (Raavan) in the movie. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar from T-Series. The film was released last week in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

In an interview, Sunil Lahri expressed his thoughts by stating 'Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything like this and whatever she does it will only represent the character well. I can't comment on other people but my advice, as per my experience, is don't mess with culture).'

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram where she shared a post about the article without adding a caption. However, she included a sequence of folded hands emojis in the post. Kangana also tagged Sunil in her Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut was announced to play the lead role of Sita in the film 'The Incarnation Sita' in 2021. The movie will be directed by Alaukik Desai. 'What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief,' the director had then tweeted. Kangana had shared a screenshot of the tweet and said, “Thank you for this opportunity.'

3 Kangana responds to Lahri's comments on Instagram, tagging him in her post 3 Sunil Lahri expresses confidence in Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Sita in "The Incarnation Sita" 3 Lahri urges respect and preservation of cultural values amidst ongoing criticism of "Adipurush"



