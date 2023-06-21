Yash Reacts To Bollywood Offer Rumors Amid Yash19 Project

Yash generates excitement with a major announcement about his upcoming project Yash19

Yash clarifies rumors about his involvement in a Bollywood film, stating that his work has brought opportunities to him

Yash maintains a careful selection process for his next project, prioritizing a compelling script over big names or budgets

Yash creates a buzz online with a major announcement regarding Yash19, while also clarifying speculation surrounding his involvement in a Bollywood film.

Yash, renowned for his portrayal of Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, is eagerly awaited by fans for his upcoming project titled Yash19. While fans are eagerly anticipating news about his next venture, the actor recently provided a significant update and also addressed speculations surrounding his potential involvement in a Bollywood film.

Yash, accompanied by his wife Radhika Pandit and children, visited his hometown Mysore and interacted with the media. During the interaction, he discussed his upcoming project, Yash19, and provided insights into it, 'People pay their hard-earned money to watch a film. I value that money. We are working with earnestness and dedication because the whole country, in fact, the world, is watching. I am aware of that responsibility. We have been working hard for a really long time and what we are putting together will make everyone happy. It will happen very soon. As I've said already, it is my responsibility to make them happy and I will try and fulfill it.'

Yash further added, 'I haven't let a second let alone an entire day go to waste. That is how much work we have and we are all busy doing that. We will come very soon.'

Yash's fans have been extremely excited and delighted ever since he made the announcement about Yash19. Many of them expressed their joy and praised him, stating that the project will be highly anticipated and worthwhile.

Yash, the actor known for his role in KGF, responded to the speculation surrounding his involvement in a Bollywood film alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Reports suggested that he was offered the role of Raavan in director Nitesh Tiwari's movie Ramayan but declined the offer. Yash has now addressed these rumors, stating his reaction to the reports 'I have not gone anywhere… my work has made everyone come to me.'

Following the tremendous success of the blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 in April 2022, Yash has not yet announced his next project as he is carefully selecting the right script to meet the high expectations set by his performance in KGF. In interviews, he mentioned that he intentionally maintained a low profile after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. Despite fans' anticipation for an announcement on his birthday last year, Yash requested them to be patient and wait a little longer.

As the world eagerly anticipates the official announcement regarding Yash, people are eagerly waiting for updates.

According to reports, “The expectations are sky high from Yash, however, he has followed his heart and is on the verge of signing a story that justifies the hype rather than chasing budgets and big names. The Geethu Mohandas film is expected to be announced within the next 30 days. It’s in the advanced stage of discussion at the moment and everything is expected to hopefully be locked in a fortnight.”



3 Yash maintains a careful selection process for his next project, prioritizing a compelling script over big names or budgets 3 Yash generates excitement with a major announcement about his upcoming project Yash19 3 Yash clarifies rumors about his involvement in a Bollywood film, stating that his work has brought opportunities to him







