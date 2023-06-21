Zoya Akhtar Trains 'The Archies' Star Kids To Tackle Nepotism

Zoya Akhtar mentors star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda on handling nepotism debates

The announcement of their involvement in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies" has sparked controversy

Zoya Akhtar encourages star kids to pursue their dreams despite criticism

Zoya Akhtar revealed that she provided guidance to star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda on navigating the discussions surrounding nepotism.

Following the announcement that Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film 'The Archies' will feature Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Sridevi's daughter, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, the three star kids have become subjects of the ongoing controversy.

Hence, the director of the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' disclosed her approach in preparing the children for such a situation, 'See at the end of the day, we all grow up. We all grow up wanting to follow our dreams. When you grow up in a house with parents you admire, you just end up doing things they do”

“It is as simple as that. Who is anyone to say, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that”, she revealed in an interview with Film Companion.

Zoya Akhtar provided guidance and advice to the star kids of 'The Archies' regarding the issue of nepotism, 'You don’t. You have to roll with the punches. You have to go out there, you have to keep your head down and work hard. At the end of the day, if you do your job well, you will be unstoppable.”

“Do your job, that’s it, everything else. I just bubble myself, I focus on what I have to do, and if I do it well or honestly, it will find its audience.”

“You can’t control anything but yourself. You can’t control what people say, think, if they like you or they don’t. You can just control what you put out. So that’s what you should do– focus, be a Jedi.'

Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda are ready to make their debut in the upcoming project titled 'The Archies.'





