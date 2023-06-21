language: English
Dollar Records Decline In Value Against Rupee

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 06:29 PM

KARACHI: In the interbank and open market, the dollar recorded a decline in value against the rupee.

The price of the US dollar decreased by Re 1 in the open market after which the dollar traded at Rs 290. During the last two days, the price of the dollar has recorded a decrease of Rs 5 in the open market.

On the other hand, the price of the dollar decreased by 24 paise in the interbank, the dollar closed at Rs286 98 paise in the interbank.

It should be remembered that the dollar closed at Rs287 22 paise at the close of business on Tuesday.

