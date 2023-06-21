Dollar records decline in value against rupee In interbank, open market

Dollar down by Re 1 in open market and dollar traded at Rs290

Dollar decreases by 24 paise in interbank

KARACHI: In the interbank and open market, the dollar recorded a decline in value against the rupee.

The price of the US dollar decreased by Re 1 in the open market after which the dollar traded at Rs 290. During the last two days, the price of the dollar has recorded a decrease of Rs 5 in the open market.

3 Dollar decreases by 24 paise in interbank 3 Dollar records decline in value against rupee In interbank, open market 3 Dollar down by Re 1 in open market and dollar traded at Rs290

On the other hand, the price of the dollar decreased by 24 paise in the interbank, the dollar closed at Rs286 98 paise in the interbank.

It should be remembered that the dollar closed at Rs287 22 paise at the close of business on Tuesday.