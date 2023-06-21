Hyundai's Flagship Electric Car Seen In Camouflage

Hyundai's upcoming electric SUV, the Ioniq 7, will lead the company's electric SUV lineup and is based on the Kia EV9's platform.

The Hyundai Ioniq 7, a three-row midsize crossover, will lead Hyundai's electric SUV lineup based on the Kia EV9's platform. The spy shots show similarities to the Kia counterpart and previous concept designs, with some differences in the front and rear designs.

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 closely follows the concept in various aspects. While the production car features regular doors and side windows instead of the pillarless coach doors seen in the concept, the front and back lighting designs remain consistent.

Hyundai claims that the Ioniq 7 offers a spacious interior with an enlarged 126-inch wheelbase, tall canopy, and flat floor, providing 'a completely new dimension of space.' Additionally, based on the Kia EV9 platform, the Ioniq 7 will provide customers with at least three drivetrain options, including single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations.

The Ioniq 7, like other Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles (EVs) utilizing the E-GMP platform, will be compatible with 800 volt rapid charging. The production model is expected to feature a 100-kilowatt-hour battery, providing a range of 300 miles and a power output of 308 horsepower.

Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in US electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing by 2025. Following the successful launch of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 last year, the company has significantly ramped up its EV production.




