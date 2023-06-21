Latest Prices Of Honda CD 70 In Pakistan

The Honda CD 70 motorcycle is a popular choice in Pakistan.

It offers smooth performance and fuel efficiency.

The Honda CD 70 is available in different colors.

The Honda CD 70 motorcycle, produced by Atlas Honda, continues to be a popular choice among riders in Pakistan. Known for its reliable performance, fuel efficiency, and affordability, the CD 70 offers a practical and straightforward option for two-wheeler transportation.

One of the standout features of the Honda CD 70 is its dependable performance, making it an ideal choice for everyday commuting and short trips. Its economical fuel consumption ensures cost-effective rides, making it a budget-friendly option for riders.





Price:

The price of Honda CD 70 is Rs154,900.





Engine:

It is equipped with a 70cc, air-cooled engine that delivers smooth performance and impressive fuel efficiency. The engine features a manual transmission with a four-speed gearbox and a kick-start mechanism for ignition.

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Honda CD 70 shines with a mileage of 70 km/l. It has a fuel tank capacity of 8.5 liters, ensuring fewer fuel stops during your rides. The braking system consists of drum brakes at the front and rear, providing adequate stopping power.





Specifications:

In terms of dimensions, the CD 70 has a length of 1897 mm, width of 751 mm, height of 1014 mm, and a wheelbase of 1201 mm. The ground clearance stands at 136 mm, making it suitable for various road conditions. The dry weight of the bike is approximately 82 kg, contributing to its nimble handling.





Design:

The CD 70's design focuses on simplicity and practicality. With its slim and streamlined frame, it allows for easy navigation through crowded urban roads. The ergonomic design prioritizes rider comfort, ensuring a pleasant experience even during extended journeys.

The Honda CD 70 embraces a simple yet functional exterior. Its compact and lightweight body frame allows for easy maneuverability, making it well-suited for navigating through traffic or tight spaces. The single-piece seat offers comfort for the rider, while the pillion grab rail at the rear ensures added safety.





Available Colors:

​The Honda CD 70 is available in various colors, including classic red and black options.

With its reliable performance, fuel efficiency, and affordable price, the CD 70 remains a favored choice among riders in Pakistan.