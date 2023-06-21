Price of gold per tola decreases by Rs1800 to Rs218,700

Price of gold per ounce in world market drops by $17

Prices of silver per tola and ten grams also witnesses drop

KARACHI: Once again, the price of gold per tola across the country recorded a huge decrease of hundreds of rupees, while billions of rupees were lost due to the worst downturn in the stock market.

According to details, the price of gold per ounce in the international market has dropped by 17 US dollars, after which the new price has become 1,934 US currency.

After the prices decreased in the international market, the price of gold per tola in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and other places decreased by Rs1800 to Rs218,700.

Meanwhile, the price of ten grams of gold has seen a big decrease of 1543 rupees and the new value has become Rs187500.

However, the prices of silver per tola and ten grams also saw a drop of Rs 50 and Rs 42.87 to Rs 2550 and Rs 2186.21 respectively.