Gal Gadot Hints At A Possible Return As Wonder Woman As She Reveals Future Details

Gal Gadot dropped hints suggesting that her journey as Wonder Woman may not be over.

Gadot recently also shared her enthusiasm for exploring new stories and projects.

Gal Gadot was set to play her superhero character in a third Wonder Woman movie.

Gal Gadot, famous for her role as Wonder Woman, hinted at the possibility of continuing her journey as the iconic superhero. While attending Netflix's Tudum fan festival, she shed light on the ongoing talks about her potential reprisal as Diana Prince.

Initially, Gal Gadot was set to play her superhero character in a third Wonder Woman movie. However, due to a creative transition led by Peter Safran and James Gunn, the plans for the film were altered within the context of the DC Universe.

Gadot expressed her appreciation for the chance to embody such an extraordinary character and her enthusiasm for bringing Wonder Woman's next chapter to the audience.

3 Gal Gadot was set to play her superhero character in a third Wonder Woman movie. 3 Gal Gadot dropped hints suggesting that her journey as Wonder Woman may not be over. 3 Gadot recently also shared her enthusiasm for exploring new stories and projects.

'A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you,' Gadot tweeted.





Gal Gadot on the future of Wonder Woman

At Netflix's Tudum fan festival, Gal Gadot, the celebrated actress recognized for her portrayal of Diana Prince in the Wonder Woman franchise, provided a subtle clue about the possibility of reprising the iconic role during an interview with ET.

When asked about the possibility of playing Diana Prince again, Gadot responded, 'Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it.'























