Jennifer Garner Lauds Ben Affleck On Father's Day

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram this week to honor Ben Affleck.

Garner and Affleck went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage.

Garner and Affleck are parents to Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 17.

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram this week to honor both her own father and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, on Father's Day.

In her heartfelt post, the actress shared a photo of herself with her father and wrote, 'Happy Father's Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church — I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn't). We love you, Dad. X.'

She continued by giving a special shout-out to Affleck, saying, 'PS Shout out to BGA — no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X.'

After being married for 13 years, Garner and Affleck went their separate ways. In a March 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garner discussed navigating the highly publicized split.

She shared, 'When they [their children] were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is.' I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.''

