Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About His Time In Jail In 1990s

Recounting his experiences from the 1990s, Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his time in jail.

During an interview, the actor described those days as having a profound impact on him, akin to being under a 'spell.'

Sharing the details, he began, 'Let me give you the flashcards: I'm in court, facing an overly harsh sentence from an angry judge, and at one point, he uttered something in Latin. I thought he was casting a spell on me.'

'Two weeks later, I find myself in a place called Delano, which serves as a receiving center where they determine your final destination. It was arguably the most perilous place I've ever been, as there were no classifications. Individuals with various levels of criminality were all there,' he revealed. 'You could sense the malevolence in the air.'

The actor continued, 'It felt like being in an extremely rough neighborhood, with no opportunities and only threats lurking around. So, yes, everyone would seize the chance to take your wallet, so you had to be cautious.'

Downey Jr. then shared a humorous anecdote, saying, 'I recall one instance when I walked out, hopped out of my cell to head to the shower—and this would make for an amusing soundbite—and unbeknownst to me, my underwear was on backwards. ... I remember eliciting hearty chuckles and taunts from my fellow inmates.'