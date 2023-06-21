Shakira's New Connection With Lewis Hamilton

Shakira appears to be moving forward in her own journey.

Colombian singer has been developing a closer bond with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia also have disclosed their plans to get married.

As Gerard Pique focuses on his personal life, Shakira, his former partner, appears to be moving forward in her own journey.

Recent reports say that the Colombian singer has been developing a closer bond with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton since relocating to Miami with her two sons. Their connection became evident when Shakira attended the Miami Grand Prix last month.

During the event, they were spotted sharing an intimate dinner at the popular restaurant Cipriani, with videos circulating online capturing their joyful interaction. Subsequently, Lewis displayed his chivalry by organizing a boat outing for Shakira in Biscayne Bay, accompanied by their mutual friends.

Also, Recent reports in a Spanish media address that Gerard Pique, who was previously in a relationship with Shakira, is reportedly preparing to announce his engagement to Clara Chia.

Pique, aged 36, and Clara, aged 24, were recently seen at a jeweler in Barcelona, leading to speculations about their marriage. Witnesses state that the couple had discussions with a jeweler regarding a personalized ring, further fueling the rumors. Notably, it has only been a year since Pique and Shakira ended their long-term relationship.

