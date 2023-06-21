Simon Pegg Recalls Tom Cruise's 'death-defying Mission Impossible 7' Stunt

Tom Cruise courageously rode a motorbike off a cliff in the viral stunt.

The heart-stopping moment when Tom Cruise courageously rode a motorbike off a cliff in the viral stunt for the upcoming Mission Impossible movie left Simon Pegg on the edge of his seat.

'We were all together, the entire cast that was in Norway at the time,' he shared, emphasizing the genuinely nail-biting experience they shared.

The awe-inspiring stunt took place on September 6, 2020, on Norway's Helsetkopen mountain. Cruise plunged from a staggering 4,000 feet and deployed his parachute a mere 500 feet from the ground.

Pegg reflected on the experience, stating, 'You hear about the idea, and you try to envision it in your mind, but it wasn't until we were there on the mountain that the true death-defying awesomeness of the whole endeavor became apparent.'

Despite Cruise's meticulous preparation, numerous parachute jumps, and motocross training, an element of uncertainty persisted.

Pegg vividly recalled the nerve-racking moment when Cruise vanished out of sight after riding off the cliff, leaving the cast waiting anxiously for the radio confirmation of his safety and the successful opening of his parachute.

'That gap between him disappearing behind the rock and that radio message felt like an eternity. We were faced with the possibility of losing our leading man. It was a genuine fear. But, my goodness, it was exhilarating,' Pegg expressed.

In addition to the daring stunt itself, Pegg revealed that Cruise delivered lines while in free fall, adding an unprecedented layer to the jaw-dropping sequence.

'In the trailers, we see Tom going off the cliff and descending,' Pegg mentioned. 'But Tom actually delivers a line while in free fall. I mean, who has ever done that before? Who has ever combined BASE jumping with acting? Nobody.'

Pegg, who first appeared in Mission Impossible III in 2006, has become an integral part of the franchise, portraying the character of Benji Dunn.