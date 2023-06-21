The Weeknd Knew The Idol Would Get Mixed Reactions From Fans

The Weeknd is known as Abel Tesfaye.

The Weeknd, known as Abel Tesfaye, admitted that he was aware The Idol would elicit mixed reactions from the audience.

The series, featuring Lily Rose Depp alongside him, has captivated viewers with its twisted storyline. Despite facing criticism, the singer affirmed that he fully anticipated negative responses.

Collaborating with Reza Fahim and director Sam Levinson on the show, The Weeknd expressed his satisfaction with their genre-bending approach.

In an interview, he stated, 'We're playing with genres with this show, and we're precisely achieving what we set out to do.' The Starboy artist eagerly awaits the audience's experience of the remaining episodes.

Delving deeper into the series, The Weeknd remarked, 'It's almost like an educational experience, demonstrating the consequences of immense fame. You find yourself surrounded by people whose true intentions are uncertain, even if they appear to be good. It's a constant unknown.'

He emphasized the importance of having long-standing individuals in his life, expressing gratitude for their presence as a cherished and invaluable gift.