The Weeknd To Reveal Third Album In Current Trilogy's Title 'soon'

The Weeknd has hinted that the title of the third album in his ongoing trilogy will be revealed in the near future.

The artist known as The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is adding the final touches to his upcoming album, which is a continuation of his previous releases 'After Hours' from 2020 and 'Dawn FM' from 2022. He plans to reveal more details about the album soon.

He told Variety: 'I’m finishing the third part of this saga, of this trilogy. The name of it will come out soon, but it’s not called what some fans think it’s called… what they think it’s called is actually a song on the album, but that’s not what the actual album is called. [It’s unclear which speculative title he’s referring to.] So I’m just gonna say that.'

The 'Idol' celebrity is presently on the 'After Hours til Dawn Tour', and he has expressed his fondness for performing during daylight as it allows him to establish a closer and more intimate connection with his fans.

People attending the concerts have been recording videos of Abelrehearsing various songs for each night of the tour while they wait in line outside. He has been surprising fans by spontaneously performing different songs, including lesser-known tracks, whenever he feels like it.

