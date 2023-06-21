Travis Faked Being Surprised By Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement was not solely intended for Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis's pregnancy reveal might not have been a fresh revelation for them.

He quickly scans the surroundings to gauge the reaction to the news.

Contrary to popular belief, an expert asserts that Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement was not solely intended for Travis Barker, but rather a carefully orchestrated move to captivate audiences.

Inbaal Honigman, a body language guru, shared insights, stating, 'Kourtney and Travis's pregnancy reveal might not have been a fresh revelation for them, but they seem to adore the way they chose to share it with their fans,' exclusively telling us.

Honigman explained, 'As Kourtney bounces with the sign in her hands, she frequently pauses and looks to the side. She is checking with the people filming her, indicating that the sign is not only meant for her husband but also serves as an announcement to her fans.'

'When Travis catches sight of the sign, he appears genuinely surprised, his jaw drops, and he walks slowly towards his wife. However, his surprise cannot be solely attributed to the news of a pregnancy; it may be due to the 'Travis I'm Pregnant' sign that he was unaware of,' Inbaal added.

The expert further elaborated, stating, 'It is highly unlikely that Travis would be oblivious to the fact that his naturally petite wife is suddenly displaying a bump. Similarly, it is improbable that the mother of three is less than 12 weeks pregnant, as she would have known for at least 8 weeks. Nevertheless, Travis's surprise indicates that it was directed towards something else.'

After sharing a kiss, Honigman noted an interesting behavior from Travis, explaining, 'Interestingly, after kissing her, Travis turns his head away from Kourtney before turning his body away. He quickly scans the surroundings to gauge the reaction to the news. The surprise was intended for the fans, not for Travis himself.'