Most recent updates over Corona Virus in Pakistan - 21 June 2023

COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant current global health crisis and greatest challenge we have faced. The virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on 26 February 2020. Pakistan so far has experienced three different waves of COVID-19. This Pandemic is more than just a health problem. It has the potential to cause devastating social, economic, and political crises that will leave deep scars because it stresses each country it touches.

Here is the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan:

Pakistan recorded 0 new corona virus infections, while the active cases increased to 11805 according to the COVID-19 Health Advisory platform; National Command and Operations Center. Despite taking the mandatory precautions and extending best available health services, the total death count has reached up to 30661 among which the fresh deaths are0.

Because the majority of the population in the region is either immunized or has been infected in the past, governments have advised that occasional new coronavirus waves are to be anticipated. So we ought to adhere to nearby wellbeing rules and get immunization. Together, we can beat this worldwide emergency.

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

AJK Cases in Last 24 hr 3 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 44,444 Total Active Cases 1,134

Balochistan Cases in Last 24 hr 2 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 36,068 Total Active Cases 582

GB Cases in Last 24 hr 5 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 12,151 Total Active Cases 414

Islamabad Cases in Last 24 hr 4 Recovered in Last 24 hr 1 Deaths in Last 24 hr 0 Total Confirm Cases 140,283 Total Active Cases 5,112

KPK Cases in Last 24 hr 3 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 1 Total Confirm Cases 225,402 Total Active Cases 6,140

Punjab Cases in Last 24 hr 2 Recovered in Last 24 hr 2 Deaths in Last 24 hr 1 Total Confirm Cases 525,376 Total Active Cases 19,967