Most recent updates over Corona Virus in Pakistan - 21 June 2023

Most recent updates over Corona Virus in Pakistan - 21 June 2023

Web Desk 21 Jun , 2023 08:09 PM

Most recent updates over Corona Virus in Pakistan - 21 June 2023
  • Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours
  • Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours
  • Number of reported active case 11805 so far

COVID-19 pandemic is the most significant current global health crisis and greatest challenge we have faced. The virus was confirmed to have reached Pakistan on 26 February 2020. Pakistan so far has experienced three different waves of COVID-19. This Pandemic is more than just a health problem. It has the potential to cause devastating social, economic, and political crises that will leave deep scars because it stresses each country it touches.

Here is the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan:

Pakistan recorded 0 new corona virus infections, while the active cases increased to 11805 according to the COVID-19 Health Advisory platform; National Command and Operations Center. Despite taking the mandatory precautions and extending best available health services, the total death count has reached up to 30661 among which the fresh deaths are0.

Because the majority of the population in the region is either immunized or has been infected in the past, governments have advised that occasional new coronavirus waves are to be anticipated. So we ought to adhere to nearby wellbeing rules and get immunization. Together, we can beat this worldwide emergency.

COVID-19 Statistics as per regions:

Number of reported active case 11805 so far 3

Number of reported active case 11805 so far

Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours 3

Total of 0 new cases reported in last 24 hours

Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours 3

Total of 0 new deaths reported in last 24 hours

AJK
Cases in Last 24 hr 3
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 44,444
Total Active Cases 1,134
Balochistan
Cases in Last 24 hr 2
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 36,068
Total Active Cases 582
GB
Cases in Last 24 hr 5
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 12,151
Total Active Cases 414
Islamabad
Cases in Last 24 hr 4
Recovered in Last 24 hr 1
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 140,283
Total Active Cases 5,112
KPK
Cases in Last 24 hr 3
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 1
Total Confirm Cases 225,402
Total Active Cases 6,140
Punjab
Cases in Last 24 hr 2
Recovered in Last 24 hr 2
Deaths in Last 24 hr 1
Total Confirm Cases 525,376
Total Active Cases 19,967
Sindh
Cases in Last 24 hr 8
Recovered in Last 24 hr 3
Deaths in Last 24 hr 0
Total Confirm Cases 596,907
Total Active Cases 21,406

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,635,828[+8*]

DEATHS

6,893,344[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,155[+0*]

DEATHS

30,661[+0*]

Full Coverage

