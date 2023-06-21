Aamir Sohail Raises Concerns Over Asia Cup's Hybrid Model Impact On Pakistan

Pakistan will not be able to host the Asia Cup

Sohail who played 47 Test matches and 156 ODIs for Pakistan

Aamir Sohail, a former Test cricketer, expresses his belief that the hybrid model of the Asia Cup will not be beneficial for Pakistan in the long term.

Sohail suggests that due to this hybrid model, Pakistan will not be able to host the Asia Cup.

'It will be really tough for anyone who comes to power in PCB next. Management committee accepted hybrid model, it means Asia Cup is gone from Pakistan as only four matches will be held here,' he said.

'This decision has also jeopardised Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. PCB management should be careful while taking decisions,' he added.

The former cricket player also believes that it would be a challenging choice for Pakistan to participate in the upcoming World Cup held in India.

'It will be a major challenge, whether Pakistan will go for World Cup in India or not. India have let us down so many times, we need to take a strong stance against them while taking the government in the loop,' he reiterated.

Sohail, who issued a legal notice to the PCB management committee, commended Najam Sethi for withdrawing himself from the race for the PCB chairmanship.

'Najam Sethi sahab took the right decision to not take part in PCB chairman's election. I think there were some people in the management committee who tried to mess up things for the upcoming management,' he shared his views.

As per the information provided, Sohail, who played 47 Test matches and 156 ODIs for Pakistan, has formally requested the chief election commissioner and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to prevent Sethi from convening meetings and exercising other authorities within the PCB.

The legal notice highlights the fact that Sethi's term with the management committee concluded on June 19, and therefore, they lack the authority to continue functioning within the PCB.