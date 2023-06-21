Zaka Ashraf Says 'Asia Cup's Hybrid Model Is Injustice To Pakistan'

Ashraf previously held position of PCB chairman under PPP government

The chief election commissioner will soon initiate the election process

Zaka Ashraf, who is expected to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed his opposition to the hybrid model for the Asia Cup right from the beginning.

Ashraf, who previously held the position of PCB chairman under the previous Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, stated that the hybrid model does not benefit Pakistan in any way.

'I had already rejected hybrid model for the Asia Cup. It is an injustice to Pakistan. It is not right to hold main matches outside Pakistan. Being the hosts, the complete event should take place at home,' he said while speaking at a local event in Islamabad today.

Following India's refusal to travel to Pakistan, the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), headed by Najam Sethi, proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup.

After facing several challenges, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) eventually approved the hybrid model. As per the approved plan, the first four matches will be held in Pakistan, and subsequently, the tournament will move to Sri Lanka where nine matches, including the final, will be played.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17. Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominated Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday for inclusion in the PCB Board of Governors (BoG).

Following the nomination of Zaka Ashraf and Mustafa Ramday, the Board of Governors (BoG) now has a complete membership of 10 individuals. Alongside Ashraf and Ramday, four representatives from cricket associations and four representatives from departments will also be part of the BoG.

The chief election commissioner will soon initiate the election process, which is expected to occur later this week.

Najam Sethi, who previously led the PCB management committee, confirmed that he has withdrawn from the race to become the PCB chairman.

In a tweet, the 75-year-old stated that he does not wish to be a source of conflict between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Sethi expressed his desire to avoid becoming a divisive figure in the process.