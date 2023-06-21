Zimbabwe And Nepal Victorious In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Points Table Update

- Zimbabwe And Nepal Victorious In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers
- Nepal secured their first victory in the qualifiers
- The two finalists of the Super Six stage will qualify
Zimbabwe showcased their dominance over the Netherlands in the fifth match of Group A during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.
They successfully chased down a target of 315 runs in the 40th over, courtesy of an outstanding century by Sikandar Raza. The match took place on Tuesday in Harare.
On the same day and in the same location, Nepal secured their first victory in the qualifiers by defeating the USA team by eight wickets in the sixth match of Group A.
In the Super Six stage, the top three teams from each group will proceed, where they will face the teams they didn't encounter in the group stage.
The points earned during the group stage will be carried forward to the Super Six stage, except for those obtained against teams that don't advance to the next stage. The two finalists of the Super Six stage will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
SCHEDULE OF REMAINING MATCHES
Wednesday, 21 June
Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 22 June
West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 23 June
Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Saturday, 24 June
Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club
Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club
Sunday, 25 June
Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club
Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Monday, 26 June
Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club
West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club
Tuesday, 27 June
Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club
Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club
Thursday, 29 June
Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club
Friday, 30 June
Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club
Saturday, 1 July
Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 2 July
Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club
Monday, 3 July
Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Tuesday, 4 July
Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club
Wednesday, 5 July
Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club
Thursday, 6 July
Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club
Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club
Friday, 07 July
Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club
Sunday, 09 July
Final: Harare Sports Club
