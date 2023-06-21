Zimbabwe And Nepal Victorious In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Points Table Update

Zimbabwe And Nepal Victorious In ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Nepal secured their first victory in the qualifiers

The two finalists of the Super Six stage will qualify

Zimbabwe showcased their dominance over the Netherlands in the fifth match of Group A during the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

They successfully chased down a target of 315 runs in the 40th over, courtesy of an outstanding century by Sikandar Raza. The match took place on Tuesday in Harare.

On the same day and in the same location, Nepal secured their first victory in the qualifiers by defeating the USA team by eight wickets in the sixth match of Group A.

In the Super Six stage, the top three teams from each group will proceed, where they will face the teams they didn't encounter in the group stage.

The points earned during the group stage will be carried forward to the Super Six stage, except for those obtained against teams that don't advance to the next stage. The two finalists of the Super Six stage will qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

SCHEDULE OF REMAINING MATCHES

Wednesday, 21 June

Ireland v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Oman v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 22 June

West Indies v Nepal, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v USA, Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 23 June

Sri Lanka v Oman, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Saturday, 24 June

Zimbabwe v West Indies, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands v Nepal, Takashinga Cricket Club

Sunday, 25 June

Sri Lanka v Ireland, Queen’s Sports Club

Scotland v Oman, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Monday, 26 June

Zimbabwe v USA, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v Netherlands, Takashinga Cricket Club

Tuesday, 27 June

Sri Lanka v Scotland, Queen’s Sports Club

Ireland v UAE, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 29 June

Super 6: A2 v B2, Queen’s Sports Club

Friday, 30 June

Super 6: A3 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A5 v B4, Takashinga Cricket Club

Saturday, 1 July

Super 6: A1 v B3, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 2 July

Super 6: A2 v B1, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: A4 v B5, Takashinga Cricket Club

Monday, 3 July

Super 6: A3 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Tuesday, 4 July

Super 6: A2 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 7th v 8th Takashinga Cricket Club

Wednesday, 5 July

Super Six: A1 v B2, Harare Sports Club

Thursday, 6 July

Super Six: A3 v B3, Queen’s Sports Club

Playoff: 9th v 10th Takashinga Cricket Club

Friday, 07 July

Super Six: A1 v B1, Harare Sports Club

Sunday, 09 July

Final: Harare Sports Club