ECP Issue Bailable Arrest Warrant For Fawad Chaudhry In Contempt Case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrant for former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case.

A five-member commission chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case.

Lawyer Mirza Asif appeared before the ECP on behalf of Fawad Chaudhry and requested to adjourn the hearing.

He said that the ECP had issued show cause notice to Fawad while the Islamabad High Court had reserved judgment on this case.

CEC stated that the ECP had given a decision on the issue of show cause notice, added that PTI leader was summoned on June 21 in his personal capacity.

He also stated that Fawad did not submit the answer till date and ordered him to appear in person on next hearing.

The ECP adjourned the case hearing till July 6.



