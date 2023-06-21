Islamabad Police Arrest PTI’s Ghulam Sarwar

The arrest took place at his friend's house in Islamabad

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested by the Islamabad police in connection with the May 9 riots case on Wednesday, Bol News reported.

The arrest took place at his friend's house in Islamabad's F-8 Sector, and his son Mansoor Hayyat and nephew Ammar Siddiqui were also taken into custody.

The police stated that the three individuals were wanted in relation to the May 9 riots and an attack on the Judicial Complex.

Cases against them have been registered in Islamabad, Taxila, and Rawalpindi.

Notably, the police had been conducting raids to apprehend Ghulam Sarwar Khan and had even sealed his petrol pump.

Violent clashes erupted across Pakistan after the arrest of the former prime minister and PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court.

Protests were held in various cities, with party workers expressing their anger over their chairman's arrest.

Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called upon the armed forces to ensure law and order.

During one protest by PTI workers, there were attacks on army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore.