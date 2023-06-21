NAB Summons Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari To Probe 190mn Pounds Scandal

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Barrister Ziauddin again in the investigation of 190 million pounds scandal, Bol News reported on Wednesday.

The accountability watchdog directing the three leaders to appear before the combined investigation team of NAB Rawalpindi. Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Ziauddin should appear before the investigation team on June 23, read the notice issued to them.

The NAB instructed the three political leaders to bring documents along with them related to the case.

They were directed to appear as accused before the NAB Rawalpindi.

Zulfi Bukhari to appear before NAB's combined investigation team at 9:30 am, Shahzad Akbar wild appear at 11:45 am and Barrister Ziauddin will appear before the NAB team at 10:00 am, read the NAB notice.