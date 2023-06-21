Nine-member Bench Of SC Will Hear Pleas Against Mily Trial Of Civilians Tomorrow

Nine-member bench of SC will hear pleas against mily trial of civilians

ISLAMABAD: Petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts have been approved by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for initial hearing.

A nine-member bench headed by the Chief Justice has been formed to hold the hearing on Thursday (tomorrow)

The Supreme Court Registrar's Office allotted numbers to three applications

The bench consists of Justice Qazi Faiz Isa, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahir Naqvi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

It is pertinent to mention here, Justice Qazi Faiz Isa will be a part of the bench for the first time after April 13.

So far five petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts have been filed.

Earlier on the day, fifth petition was filed against the trial of civilians in military courts.

The plea was filed on behalf of Zaman Wardag.

The petition urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to declare the order of the special judge issued on May 25 to hand over the civilians to the military courts unconstitutional.

Section 2(1)(d)(ii) of the Army Act should be repealed as inconsistent with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Handing over civilians to the military authorities is a violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The court martial of civilians in military courts is a violation of the constitutional scheme provided in Articles 175 and 203 of the Constitution, the plea said.

Courts-martial of a civilian is a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution, which mandates loyalty to the state and adherence to the Constitution and the law, the petition said.

According to the Army Act 1952, civilians cannot be tried in military courts during peacetime.

The plea observes that the administrative judge did not properly review Section 549 of the Criminal Code while handing over civilians to the military authorities.

​ The administrative judge violated Article 10-A of the Constitution and did not give the citizens an opportunity to be heard before handing them over to the army.

Under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, a gazette notification must be issued by the Government to mark the prohibited places.

Gazette notification must be displayed at the entry way of prohibited places.

There was no such notification displayed outside the Corps Commander House Lahore (Jinnah House) due to which the public mistakenly entered the restricted areas, the plea argued.

Due to the non-marking of prohibited places, the demonstrations of protestors do not fall under the category of Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

The crimes committed by civilians have nothing to do with the armed forces and the security of the country.

The military is part of the executive branch, so civilians cannot be tried in military courts, the petition said

Under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, offenses such as inciting mutiny, espionage, waging war against Pakistan, working for enemy or foreign powers can be tried in military courts.

Trial of civilians in military courts is also a violation of Supreme Court decisions, the plea said.

The High Court cannot properly decide on points related to the enforcement of human rights.

The Federation of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Punjab Government are made parties in the petition

On June 20, fourth challenge to the trial of civilians in military courts landed before the Supreme Court, this time filed by retired Justice Jawwad S. Khawaja, a former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

In the petition, filed thr­ough his counsel Khawaja Ahmad Hosain, Justice Khawaja requested the Supreme Court to declare that since ordinary courts were functioning, the court martial of civilians is unconstitutional.

The first was submitted by PTI chief Imran Khan seeking a declaration against the arrests, investigation and trial of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) of 1952 as well as the Official Secrets Act 1923.

But the apex court’s office returned the petition with certain objections on June 6.

Later, a five-member civil society group moved a petition through their counsel Faisal Siddiqi seeking a declaration from the Supreme Court that the trial of civilians in military courts is illegal.

Recently, former law minister Aitzaz Ahsan also moved a similar petition.